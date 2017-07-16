LF Tommy Pham was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. He is 9-for-14 during a seven-game hitting streak and has scored in four straight games.

OF Jose Martinez, just recalled Friday, started in right with Stephen Piscotty going on the DL. Martinez made two putouts. At the plate, he was 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

OF Magneuris Sierra was recalled from Double-A Springfield and traveled to arrive during the game, with RF Stephen Piscotty going on the DL. It is Sierra's third time up in the major leagues. He already was on the 40-man roster. He did not appear in Saturday's game.

RHP Lance Lynn (8-6) pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and singled and scored. "I had good command most of the night," he said. "Yanked a few breaking balls that I would have liked to have back, but I was able to get some outs with the breaking ball, too. I was getting outs with every pitch. When you're moving the ball in and out, changing speeds, good things can happen." He seemed just as proud of his double during St. Louis' three-run fifth. It came batting left-handed. He switched sides earlier this month. "My best swing yet," said Lynn, who worked on hitting lefty in a cage and convinced the coaching staff of the move before he approached manager Mike Matheny. "Great launch angle," Matheny said kiddingly of the double.

1B Matt Carpenter was switched to 2B to give Luke Voit a start at 1B and 2B Kolten Wong a night off from the starting lineup. Carpenter made a throwing error on a ground ball in the fourth, but it did not prove costly. He was 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored, extending his hitting streak to five games (7-for-16).

RF Stephen Piscotty was placed on the 10-day DL because of a right groin strain. Running for a shallow fly in the ninth Friday, Piscotty pulled up and grabbed his right thigh. He came out of the game.