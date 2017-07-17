RF Magneuris Sierra, called up Saturday from Double-A Springfield but unable to get to PNC Park in time for the game that night, started Sunday. Regular RF Stephen Piscotty is on the DL. Sierra was 4-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base. Three of the speedy player's hits were infield hits. His infield single in the second gave him the distinction of being the first St. Louis player to hit safely in his first nine major league games and he is 16-for-36. "Defenders have to quicken things up," manager Mike Matheny said of Sierra's speed. "That's putting pressure on the defense. And he has the ability to find the barrel, too. He has the ability to make things happen. An exciting player to watch. He's going to get a regular playing time right now. He's got an opportunity to keep firing them in there. We'll see how it plays out. I don't want him to get too far ahead of himself, but know that, yeah, if you throw four hits out there, you get a chance to keep playing."

1B Matt Carpenter, back at his normal spot after playing second Saturday, was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. He has a six-game hitting streak (9-for-23).

2B Kolten Wong returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench Saturday. He came off the DL Thursday and went 0-for-4 in the series opener Friday. Wong rebounded Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

RHP Carlos Martinez made his 13th quality start, allowing two runs and five hits in seven innings. But he ended up with a no-decision when the Pirates came back to win the game in walk-off style in the ninth. He walked one and struck out five -- leaving him one strikeout shy of becoming the 29th pitcher in St. Louis history to reach 600.

LHP Brett Cecil (1-3) pitched the ninth and got a loss as well as a blown save. He gave up two runs and three hits, including David Frazier's two-out, walk-off RBI single to center. "The only pitch I really wish I could have back is, obviously, that last pitch, a curveball that just kind of hung out over the plate," Cecil said of his delivery to Frazier.