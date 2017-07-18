SS Paul DeJong reached a pair of impressive milestones Monday night, when he went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in the Cardinals' 6-3 win over the Mets. DeJong's sixth-inning blast, which gave the Cardinals the lead for good, was the 10th of his rookie season. He reached double digits in just 40 games, the fastest a Cardinals rookie has hit 10 homers since former 1B Albert Pujols hit 10 homers in his first 30 games in 2001. In addition, DeJong has homered in a franchise-record four straight games against the Mets. Pujols, who hit homers in three straight games against the Mets spanning the 2001 and 2002 seasons, was the previous record holder. DeJong is batting .299 with the 10 homers and 22 RBIs this season.

OF Randal Grichuk (back) appears on track to be activated when eligible on Thursday. Grichuk, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday (retroactive to July 10), was expected to increase his physical activity on Monday. Barring any setbacks, Grichuk is scheduled to play a rehab game Wednesday. Grichuk is batting .215 with nine homers and 30 RBIs in 61 games this season.

RHP Michael Wacha will look to win his fourth straight startTuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Cardinals in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Wacha earned the victory on July 6, when he gave up two runs on six hits and two walks while tying a season high by striking out nine over 5 2/3 innings as the Cardinals beat 4-3. It was the second straight start in which Wacha struck out nine batters. Wacha has a 1.53 ERA over his last three starts, a stretch in which he's lowered his overall ERA from 4.76 to 4.10. He hasn't lost in his last seven starts, during which he is 4-0 with a 4.25 ERA. Wacha is 3-1 with a 2.74 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.

LHP Zach Duke (Tommy John surgery) took another step in his rehab Sunday, when he threw a scoreless inning for Triple-A Memphis. It capped the first set of back-to-back outings for Duke, who also threw a scoreless frame on Saturday night. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said he is very encouraged by Duke, who is making a rapid recovery from the surgeries he underwent last October, and hinted he could return to the major league roster soon. Duke hasn't allowed a run in eight rehab appearances between the Cardinals' rookie-league Gulf Coast League affiliate, Single-A Palm Beach and Memphis. He went 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA and two saves in a career-high 81 games last season for the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.