OF Randal Grichuk (back) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Springfield on Wednesday night when he went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer. It will likely be a brief rehab assignment for Grichuk, who was placed on the disabled list Friday (retroactive to July 10) with an injury that cropped up during the All-Star Break. Grichuk is batting .215 with nine homers and 30 RBIs in 61 games this season.

RHP Lance Lynn will look to win his third consecutive start Thursday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Cardinals in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Lynn picked up the victory last Saturday when he allowed eight hits and no walks while striking out three in 6 1/3 shutout innings as the Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0. It was the second straight scoreless start for Lynn, who blanked the Mets for seven innings on July 9. He has lowered his ERA from 3.87 to 3.40 during the scoreless streak. Lynn is 3-3 with a 2.45 ERA in eight career appearances (six starts) against the Mets.

1B Matt Carpenter saw his on-base streak end Wednesday night, when he went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning of the Cardinals' 7-3 loss to the Mets. Carpenter, who reached base safely in each of his previous 21 games dating to June 22, flied out in a 13-pitch at-bat in the first before flying out again in the third. He batted .289 with a .417 on-base percentage during the streak, which was tied for the longest by a Cardinals player this season. C Yadier Molina reached base in 21 straight games from May 1 to 27. Carpenter is batting .252 with 14 homers and 45 RBIs in 89 games this season.

LHP Zach Duke (elbow surgeries) continued his impressive rehab assignment Wednesday when he threw a scoreless inning for Triple-A Memphis. It was the ninth scoreless appearance in as many rehab outings for Duke, who has allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out 10 in nine innings between the Cardinals' rookie-league Gulf Coast League affiliate, Class A Palm Beach and Memphis. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Duke, who had his flexor tendon repaired during Tommy John ligament replacement surgery last October, could return to the majors soon. Duke went 2-1 with a 2.36 ERA and two saves in a career-high 81 games last season for the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.