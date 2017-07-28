RHP Mike Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for RHP Luke Weaver on the 25-man roster. Mayers was brought up Wednesday after the Cardinals placed Adam Wainwright on the 10-day DL with back tightness, so his second stay with the club lasted about 24 hours. He is 5-6 with a 3.49 ERA this year at Memphis, including four straight scoreless outings as a reliever.

SS Paul DeJong was the only St. Louis hitter to collect two hits, going 2-for-3 with a walk and stretching his hitting streak to seven games. DeJong is 11-for-29 (.379) during that stretch and has given this team the No. 3 hitter it has lacked this year. What's more, DeJong actually drew his first walk since July 5, battling back from an 0-2 count in the sixth for his fifth MLB free pass.

RHP Michael Wacha will get the call Friday night when St. Louis continues its four-game series with Arizona in Busch Stadium. Wacha is coming off a 5-3 loss Sunday night at the Chicago Cubs in which he displayed excellent stuff, fanning six in six innings, but was victimized by two homers. In four career starts against the Diamondbacks, he's 0-1 with a 4.37 ERA.

RF Stephen Piscotty (right groin strain) started a rehab assignment Thursday night at Class A Peoria, going 0-for-3 before leaving the game in the fifth inning. Piscotty landed on the 10-day DL July 15 after leaving a game the night before in Pittsburgh. The plan is for Piscotty to play four or five games at Peoria and then join the team next week in Milwaukee.

RHP Luke Weaver was recalled from Triple-A Memphis and started Thursday night against Arizona. Weaver ran into fourth-inning trouble as he tried to be too fine after allowing a leadoff double to A.J. Pollock, issuing consecutive walks that led to J.D. Martinez's game-deciding grand slam. Weaver finished five innings, permitting five hits and four runs, walking two and striking out five.