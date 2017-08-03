OF Harrison Bader is headed back to Triple-A Memphis after he was optioned to clear a spot on the roster for Stephen Piscotty. The 23-year-old made six starts in his first career big league stint and batted .286 with two doubles, two walks and a run scored.

OF Stephen Piscotty was activated from the disabled list Tuesday after missing 16 games with a strained right groin. Piscotty batted .200 with two doubles and three RBIs during a four-game rehabilitation assignment with Class A Peoria and was 1-for-4 Tuesday in his return against the Brewers. Piscotty is batting .236 this season with six home runs and 31 RBIs.

RHP Luke Weaver will start Wednesday against the Brewers in Milwaukee. It will be his second since being called up from Triple-A Memphis. He took the loss his first time out, allowing a grand slam to J.D. Martinez in a five-inning effort against the Diamondbacks.

RHP Adam Wainwright threw off flat ground Tuesday without issue but will not return from the disabled list Wednesday, manager Mike Matheny said. The Cardinals want to give the veteran right-hander a little more time to recover from tightness in his back and are open to putting him back in the rotation before his next regular turn comes up. “We’ll just watch and evaluate as he takes those steps,” Matheny said.