RHP Seung Hwan Oh was at the stadium and available out of the bullpen Thursday for the Cardinals’ series finale at Milwaukee. Oh was sent home from the ballpark Wednesday because of a stomach illness.

1B Matt Carpenter returned to the Cardinals’ lineup Thursday. He was a late scratch a night earlier because of a sore hip. Carpenter, who went 0-for-4, at Milwaukee leads the Cardinals with 98 starts this season.

RHP Adam Wainwright will return to the Cardinal’s starting rotation Sunday at Cincinnati. Out since July 25 with soreness in his back, Wainwright reported no problems after a flat-ground throwing session and bullpen work earlier this week. St. Louis’ longtime ace is 11-5 with a 4.89 in 20 starts this season.

CF Dexter Fowler (strained arm) has resumed baseball activities back in St. Louis and will rejoin the team when it visits Cincinnati this weekend, manager Mike Matheny said. Fowler was batting .241 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs when he went on the disabled list July 25 with a strained left wrist.