FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 5, 2017 / 2:12 AM / 2 months ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Seung Hwan Oh was at the stadium and available out of the bullpen Thursday for the Cardinals’ series finale at Milwaukee. Oh was sent home from the ballpark Wednesday because of a stomach illness.

1B Matt Carpenter returned to the Cardinals’ lineup Thursday. He was a late scratch a night earlier because of a sore hip. Carpenter, who went 0-for-4, at Milwaukee leads the Cardinals with 98 starts this season.

RHP Adam Wainwright will return to the Cardinal’s starting rotation Sunday at Cincinnati. Out since July 25 with soreness in his back, Wainwright reported no problems after a flat-ground throwing session and bullpen work earlier this week. St. Louis’ longtime ace is 11-5 with a 4.89 in 20 starts this season.

CF Dexter Fowler (strained arm) has resumed baseball activities back in St. Louis and will rejoin the team when it visits Cincinnati this weekend, manager Mike Matheny said. Fowler was batting .241 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs when he went on the disabled list July 25 with a strained left wrist.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.