RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday to give the Cardinals an extra bullpen arm for the weekend series in Cincinnati. It’s his fifth appearance with the major-league club this season. Tuivailala, 24, is 1-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 18 games at Triple-A with three walks and 21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings. “No question he’s improved and the consistency is the difference,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s made that cutter more of an impact pitch for him. He’s always had that good fastball. It’s just taken him a while to find out how to use the pitches that he has.” Tuivailala retired the only batter he faced in the eighth inning Friday.

RHP Mike Leake remained winless in seven starts against his former club, allowing three earned runs and eight hits with no walks and three strikeouts in six innings on Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. “It’s part of the game,” Leake said. “Something’s telling me I‘m not supposed to beat them yet. I’ve pitched well enough. Probably could have mixed in some off-speed a little more. They all hit hard stuff, for the most part, and they were pretty aggressive down in the zone against me.”

RHP Luke Weaver was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday. Weaver made his second start of the season on Wednesday in Milwaukee and picked up the win, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings in a 5-4 victory. He’s 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA in four appearances including the two starts.

C Yadier Molina did not start Friday night’s game in Cincinnati after being hit by a foul tip in the first inning and by a foul tip off Domingo Santana’s bat which struck his collarbone in the seventh inning of Thursday’s loss at Milwaukee. Carson Kelly started behind the plate against the Reds on Friday. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said it was a chance to get Kelly some playing time. Molina grounded out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning.

RHP Adam Wainwright will come off the 10-day disabled list to start Sunday’s series finale in Cincinnati. He’d been on the DL since July 23 with back soreness. He was eligible to come off the DL on Thursday but was given a few extra days of rest. “It was very clear that once he got through the DL he was ready and we’d plug him in,” manager Mike Matheny said. “He passed all the tests. Nice to give him that extra day on the back side of that.” Wainwright is 11-5 with a 4.89 ERA in 20 starts this season.

CF Dexter Fowler’s plane was late arriving in Cincinnati on Friday so he wasn’t able to participate in pregame work as planned. Fowler has been on the disabled list since July 25 with a left forearm strain. He’s expected to hit in the cage and work on the field on Saturday. There is no timetable for his return.