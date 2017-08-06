CF Tommy Pham is on a five-game hitting streak in which he’s hitting .388. He leads the team in batting average and on-base percentage. “He’s done a nice job,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “He continues to find ways to improve. Does a nice job defensively. Does a nice job on the bases. And, he’s been an offensive spark all season long.”

SS Paul DeJong is the first Cardinals player to reach the 15-home run mark this season. After being named the National League rookie of the month for July, DeJong went hitless in his first 11 at-bats in August. But he appears to be breaking out of his slump. His two-run homer Saturday helped lead St. Louis to a 4-1 victory at Cincinnati. “I‘m just trying to have good at-bats and letting my natural power play,” DeJong said. “Guys are making adjustments on me. I‘m just looking for a pitch in my hot zone.” DeJong’s 15 homers in 57 career games is second only to Albert Pujols, who hit 16 homers over the span in 2001.

RHP Lance Lynn will be a free-agent after the season, but said he doesn’t consider his remaining starts as an audition for the other 29 teams. With the non-waiver trade deadline behind him, Lynn remains focused on getting the Cardinals back to the postseason. “I‘m pitching for one team, this one to win,” Lynn said. “I‘m pitching for myself to do everything I can as a competitor. I don’t care what other teams think. We want to win in bunches, that’s the bottom line.” Lynn allowed one run on three hits through six innings, lifting the Cardinals to a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Making his first start since the July non-waiver trade deadline when he was rumored to possibly be leaving St. Louis, Lynn was in control throughout, retiring 10 of the final 11 batters he faced. “He kept the ball down, used good movement,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “He was smart with his secondary pitches.”

C Yadier Molina returned to the Cardinals lineup at Cincinnati on Saturday. He did not start Friday night’s game after being hit by a foul tip in the first inning and by a foul tip off Domingo Santana’s bat which struck his collarbone in the seventh inning of Thursday’s loss at Milwaukee. Molina went 0-for-2 with two walks Saturday.

CF Dexter Fowler took batting practice on the field Saturday. The Cardinals hope to have him back during the current road trip. His plane was late arriving in Cincinnati on Friday so he wasn’t able to participate in pregame work as planned. Fowler has been on the disabled list since July 25 with a left forearm strain.