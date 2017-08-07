LF Jose Martinez belted his first career grand slam, highlighting a nine-run fourth inning in Sunday’s 13-4 win at Cincinnati. It was Martinez’s eighth home run this season and the seventh grand slam allowed by Cincinnati pitchers this season. It was only the second grand slam hit by the Cardinals this season. “He’s a tough out,” said first baseman Matt Carpenter of Martinez. “He competes at the plate. He has helped us out tremendously.”

3B Jedd Gyorko was out of the starting lineup Sunday for the fourth time in 12 games to help him break out of a post-All-Star break slump. Gyorko is .176 since the break and is 2-for-20 on the current road trip.

LHP Kevin Siegrist was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday with left forearm tendinitis. Siegrist, 28, has appeared in 39 games for St. Louis this season. He spent time on the disabled list earlier this year (June 23-July 13) with a cervical spine sprain. He’s 1-1 this season with a 4.98 ERA in 39 appearances.

RHP Adam Wainwright was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to making his 21st start of the season against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. He only last three innings and threw 88 pitches, but the Cardinals offense picked him up in a 13-4 win over the Reds. Wainwright allowed a three-run home run to Joey Votto in the first but avoided further damage. He was bothered by a cut on the tip of his finger during Sunday’s outing, but believes it won’t be a lingering issue. “I had to kind of pull back,” Wainwright said. “That’s not how I wanted to come back. But, (finger) is no big deal. I’ll do some work on it. Being able to get out of that (first inning) with just three runs gave our offense a chance to do something special.” Wainwright had been on the DL since July 23 with mid-back tightness. It was only the fourth time he’s been on the DL during his career.

CF Dexter Fowler came through his work on Saturday with no issues, but manager Mike Matheny wouldn’t set a timetable for his return. The Cardinals hope to have him back during the current road trip. His plane was late arriving in Cincinnati on Friday so he wasn’t able to participate in pregame work as planned. Fowler has been on the disabled list since July 25 with a left forearm strain.