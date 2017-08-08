SS Paul DeJong hit his 16th home run in the ninth off Royals LHP Ryan Buchter. ”The game was pretty much out of reach at that point, but every at-bat counts, especially for me, trying to break into the league,“ DeJong said. ”He was all over the place a little bit; so, I worked a 3-2 count and missed some pitches early, but I put a good swing on that last one. I wasn’t sure it was going to carry out. This place is pretty big, but fortunately it went over. He has a RBI in 10 of past 15 games and reached safely in 14 of his last 16 games.

3B Jedd Gyorko, who is in a 2-for-20 slump, was not in the starting lineup again Monday. “It’s more frustrating that I‘m not producing,” Gyorko said. “We just scored 13 runs yesterday, so. If I was Mike (Matheny, manager) I’d probably throw that same lineup out there, too. I’ve just got to keep working, try to have as good at-bats as I can, and when the opportunity?s there, go out and perform.”

RHP Carlos Martinez limited the Royals to two runs on seven hits over seven innings, while walking none and striking out seven. In his previous outing, Martinez gave up three runs in the first inning in a loss at Milwaukee. “First of all, his first inning, he was ready,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s always that balance. It’s not that he’s not intense. He wakes up intense every single day. It’s just harnessing it. Too much or not enough. And I think it’s just part of development as a front-line pitcher is to not have something not ready as soon as you hit the mound. I think he learned something and found a better routine.”

RF Stephen Piscotty was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make roster space for CF Dexter Fowler coming off the disabled list. Piscotty went 3-for-17 on this trip after coming off the disabled list August 1, missing 16 games with a right groin strain. He was also sidelined in May with a right hamstring strain. For the season, Piscotty is hitting .232 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 75 games, while striking out 59 times in 246 at-bats.“Not an easy decision,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said on demoting Piscotty. “That’s just trying to do what’s best for the club and for each guy individually, too. I hate seeing any of these guys not be a part of us, but I think it’s one of those that we just need to get him right where we can get him back to where he’s helping us and he’s feeling confident with where he is.”

CF Keon Broxton’s return to the majors hadn’t been filled with man hits, but he had a big night in Minnesota on Monday. Broxton was hitting .222 in six August games after being recalled from Triple-A. On Monday, he had a solo homer and RBI double. The homer was his 15th of the season and first since July 5. Broxton has enjoyed interleague play, with eight homers and 16 RBIs in 20 career interleague games.

CF Dexter Fowler was activated from the disabled list after being out 12 games with a left forearm strain. He batted sixth, for the first time in his career. He had hit no lower than third this season “Once again, just trying not to put too much ownership on any spot, same message,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Didn’t really have a specific spot when he was here anyhow, as far as when he was healthy. We had him leading off at times, batting second and third. Right now I really like the way, especially the top three guys, are taking their at-bats, and it’s not something you really want to mess with at this point.” Fowler went hitless in his final 12 at-bats before being placed on the disabled July 25, but tripled in his first at-bat Monday. Fowler was also on the disabled list from June 25-July 7 with a right heel spur. “I don’t care,” Fowler said on where he bats. “I‘m playing. That’s not my job. My job is to go out there wherever he puts me and play.”