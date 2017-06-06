Preview: Cardinals at Reds

Adam Wainwright has allowed just one run while winning four consecutive starts and aims to keep his hot streak going when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds for the second contest of their four-game series on Tuesday. Wainwright has given up just 16 hits in 26 1/3 innings during the stretch after posting a 6.37 ERA through his first seven starts.

Wainwright has lowered his ERA to 3.79 during the streak and also is 6-0 over his last eight starts. He will be trying to halt St. Louis' skid, which reached four games - all on the road - with Monday's 4-2 loss to the Reds. The victory was only the second in seven games for Cincinnati, which received back-to-back two-run doubles from Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett in the seventh inning of Monday's triumph. The Reds are 4-2 against the Cardinals this season and have won eight of their last 13 meetings.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (6-3, 3.79 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (3-2, 4.89)

Wainwright blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers on four hits over six innings in his last turn and also belted a two-run homer for the game's only runs. Counting the final 3 1/3 frames of his win over San Francisco on May 21, the 35-year-old has tossed 16 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings. Wainwright is 9-10 with a 4.55 ERA in 27 career appearances (22 starts) against Cincinnati and has struck out speedster Billy Hamilton eight times in nine at-bats.

Adleman did not figure in the decision in his last outing after he gave up three runs and six hits in six innings against Toronto. The 29-year-old was superb in his previous turn as he allowed one hit over eight scoreless frames in defeating Philadelphia. Adleman lost to the Cardinals on April 28, when he surrendered six runs - five earned - and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, to fall to 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA in three career starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds SS Zack Cozart has gone 5-for-8 with two homers over his last two games to raise his average to .348, second-best in the majors.

2. St. Louis 2B Kolten Wong (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Peoria on Tuesday and could return over the weekend.

3. Hamilton (shoulder) returned from a one-game absence and went 1-for-3 with a walk on Monday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Reds 1