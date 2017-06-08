Preview: Cardinals at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds go after their first four-game sweep of the season when they host the struggling St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon in a battle of National League Central rivals. The Reds appeared to be on their way to a loss Wednesday before scoring five times in the seventh inning - a rally keyed by Patrick Kivlehan’s three-run pinch-hit homer - en route to a 6-4 triumph.

Cincinnati has outscored the Cardinals 23-7 in the series and has posted a total 39 runs in six games this month, with Zack Cozart recording six RBIs in six contests and going 8-for-15 over his last four. Veteran Scott Feldman, who beat St. Louis by tossing six scoreless innings on April 9, will oppose former Red Mike Leake in Thursday’s finale. Leake yielded two runs over 14 frames against Cincinnati in April but came away with a loss and a no-decision to drop to 0-3 lifetime versus the club. The Cardinals have dropped six straight games - allowing a total of 38 runs - but Matt Carpenter provided some positivity Wednesday by belting a homer for his first extra-base hit since May 21.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Mike Leake (5-4, 2.64 ERA) vs. Reds RH Scott Feldman (4-4, 4.52)

Leake gave up two runs or fewer in eight of his first nine starts this year before struggling in losses to the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. The 29-year-old Arizona State product allowed nine runs and 12 hits over 13 2/3 innings in those outings but has issued only 12 walks in 75 frames overall. Billy Hamilton (7-for-14, one homer) and Adam Duvall (8-for-19, two homers) have given Leake trouble.

Feldman is 2-0 in his last three starts but escaped with a no-decision last time out after permitting five runs - four earned - over 4 1/3 innings against Atlanta. The 34-year-old from Hawaii, who struck out six and yielded four hits versus St. Louis in the April victory, has produced five quality starts in 12 outings. Yadier Molina is 2-for-3 with a double against Feldman, who is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in two career starts versus the Cardinals.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis RF Stephen Piscotty recorded a pair of hits Wednesday and is 6-for-13 with two homers and five RBIs during his four-game hitting streak.

2. Cincinnati INF Scooter Gennett, who belted a team-record four homers in Tuesday’s victory, went 1-for-4 a day later.

3. The Cardinals, who are 2-6 against the Reds in 2017, have been outscored 42-18 in the seventh inning this season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Reds 2