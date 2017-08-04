Preview: Cardinals at Reds

A promising start to the season has gone off the rails in a hurry for St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Mike Leake, who aims to get back on track against his former team on Friday in the opener of a three-game series versus the host Cincinnati Reds. Leake has been saddled with a 2-7 mark since May 29 and is 0-4 with a 4.79 ERA in his career against a Cincinnati club with which he spent parts of six seasons.

Yadier Molina scored his team’s lone run in a 2-1 setback to Milwaukee, marking St. Louis’ fourth loss in seven contests to drop to 4 1/2 games behind first-place Chicago in the National League Central. The 35-year-old is 7-for-15 with two homers, three RBIs and four runs scored during his four-game hitting streak. While the Cardinals remain in contention, the cellar-dwelling Reds dropped a 6-0 decision to Pittsburgh on Thursday for their 15th loss in 20 contests. Joey Votto carries an eight-game hitting streak into his encounter with Leake, against whom he is 7-for-20 in his career.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Mike Leake (7-9, 3.29 ERA) vs. Reds RH Asher Wojciechowski (1-1, 4.50)

Leake owns an 0-2 mark in three meetings with Cincinnati this season despite permitting five total runs in 19 innings. The 29-year-old found himself on the wrong end of a decision on Saturday after yielding a two-run homer to Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt and a 466-foot solo shot to J.D. Martinez in a three-pitch span in the fourth inning. The home-run barrage hasn’t been a common occurrence of late for Leake, who had kept the ball in the park in six of his previous seven games.

Wojciechowski assumed a spot in the rotation in place of struggling Tim Adleman, who has been shuffled to the bullpen. “Just wanted to get a different look,” Reds manager Bryan Price told reporters of the 28-year-old Wojciechowski receiving Friday’s start. “... The one thing that we really want to see is some evolution.” Wojciechowski has allowed just one run on four hits and struck out 17 over six relief appearances since his return from Triple-A on July 2.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis 2B Kolten Wong is riding a four-game hitting streak overall, but is batting just 3-for-13 versus Cincinnati this season.

2. Reds 3B Eugenio Suarez is 5-for-13 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored in his last four contests.

3. Cardinals CF Dexter Fowler (strained arm) has resumed baseball activities and will rejoin the team at some point this weekend, according to manager Mike Matheny.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Cardinals 2