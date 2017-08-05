Preview: Cardinals at Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals are far from being out of the National League Central race, but the Cincinnati Reds would like to help change that. The Reds aim for their second consecutive win over the visiting Cardinals when the division rivals continue their three-game series Saturday.

Cincinnati played spoiler with a 3-2 win in the series opener Friday, keeping St. Louis 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the division race. The Cardinals have lost three of their last four and five of the past eight, and they’ve scored only 15 runs over their past eight contests. Cincinnati is well out of contention but has played well of late, winning four of its last five following a six-game skid. The Reds could get All-Star shortstop Zack Cozart (quad) back Saturday, the first day he is eligible to return from the disabled list.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (9-6, 3.20 ERA) vs. Reds RH Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.56)

Lynn was thought to be a trade candidate ahead of last week’s non-waiver deadline after bolstering his value with an excellent stretch during July. The 30-year-old has posted five straight quality starts, going 3-0 with a 1.15 ERA in 31 1/3 innings. Lynn is 9-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 19 games (16 starts) against the Reds, including a 1-0 mark and a 1.64 ERA in two meetings this season.

Castillo is making the ninth start of his rookie campaign and is coming off his best outing yet. The 24-year-old Dominican held Miami to one run and three hits over eight innings to snap a three-start losing streak Sunday. Castillo is looking for his first win at home, where he is 0-2 with a 4.58 ERA in three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto had two hits and two RBIs Friday and is 14-for-30 during a nine-game hitting streak.

2. St. Louis OF Tommy Pham added to his team leads for multi-hit games (27) and stolen bases (15) in Friday’s contest.

3. Reds pitchers have not allowed a home run in four consecutive games, their longest streak since June 7-10, 2015.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Reds 2