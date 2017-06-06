Reds rally for 4-2 win over Cardinals

CINCINNATI -- Right fielder Scott Schebler was out of the Cincinnati Reds' lineup Monday night with an injured shoulder.

Scooter Gennett stepped in for Schebler, then shrugged off his struggles at the plate with a huge clutch hit.

Gennett and Eugenio Suarez each hit a two-run double during a four-run seventh inning, helping the Reds rally for a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Gennett's double snapped an 0-for-19 skid.

"The more you play this game, the more you understand those things happen," Gennett said. "You just need to keep a positive mindset. It was nice to get a hit in that situation. We definitely needed that win."

Cincinnati (26-30) has won eight of the past 13 meetings and 11 of 19 against the Cardinals.

Zack Cozart bolstered his credentials for All-Star consideration, going 2-for-4 while reaching base for the 27th straight game, the longest streak by a Reds shortstop since Barry Larkin's 31-game run in 1991.

Lisalverto Bonilla (1-3) got the win after pitching a scoreless seventh inning. Raisel Iglesias struck out three batters in the ninth for his 10th save.

Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez (4-5) retired 14 consecutive batters before Billy Hamilton led off the seventh with a bunt single. The Reds loaded the bases, and with two outs Suarez doubled to center, driving in two runs to tie the score 2-2.

"He was as dominant as you can be," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Martinez. "It snowballed in a hurry. You've got to make plays to get outs. The next thing you know, your back's up against the wall."

Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler came close to making a remarkable diving catch of Suarez's drive, but the ball bounced off his glove.

Gennett followed with a two-run double off Kevin Siegrist to snap his hitless streak and put the Reds ahead 4-2. Gennett went 1-for-3 with a double, strikeout, and two important RBIs.

"He wants to help in the worst way," Reds manager Bryan Price said of Gennett. "We all benefit by the way he goes about his business."

St. Louis (26-29), which led in all three games last weekend but was swept by the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, squandered a two-run lead in the seventh against the Reds. The Cardinals have lost four straight.

"It's been frustrating, but I think our team will stay united and get through this negative period," Martinez said. "You've got to keep your mind positive."

Martinez was charged with four runs and four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Reds left fielder Adam Duvall had two outfield assists, one at home and one at third, to help keep the score close.

Right-hander Asher Wojciechowski started for Cincinnati and allowed two runs, eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in six innings. He didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning.

Wojciechowski, making his fifth career start, walked Fowler to begin the game but erased him on a 3-6-3 double play. He then retired eight straight batters, four via strikeout.

The Cardinals got better swings against Wojciechowski the second time through the order. Yadier Molina doubled leading off the fifth and scored on Tommy Pham's double.

Pham later scored on Martinez's safety-squeeze bunt to put St. Louis ahead 2-0.

It could have been a bigger inning, but Paul DeJong was thrown out by Duvall for the second out while trying to score on Fowler's single.

"Duvall had to make two really good throws and he did," Price said.

Wojciechowski was coming off a rough outing in Toronto on Tuesday when he gave up three home runs in four innings. With help from Duvall's arm, Wojciechowski was able to limit the damage in the fifth and close out the start with two strikeouts in the sixth.

"I was looking forward to my next start," Wojciechowski said. "(Duvall's plays) were a huge help with my confidence to keep the score close."

St. Louis still is searching for consistency with its offense, which is missing a power bat, a la Matt Adams, who as now with the Atlanta Braves.

The Cardinals had five hits, including two doubles, in the fifth but managed to score only two runs.

"It would've been nice to get a little more there," Matheny said. "We've got to find ways to either eliminate big innings or capitalize when we have momentum."

NOTES: Reds CF Billy Hamilton returned to the lineup after missing one game with a strained left shoulder and went 1-for-3 with a walk. Hamilton is 24 of 27 on stolen-base attempts with Cardinals C Yadier Molina behind the plate. Molina threw him out trying to steal third base on Monday. ... Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong (left elbow strain) will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Peoria on Tuesday. The earliest he could rejoin the team is Friday, according to Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak. ... St. Louis is 5-14 in series openers.