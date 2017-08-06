Martinez hits first career slam as Cardinals rout Reds

CINCINNATI -- The St. Louis Cardinals have been waiting for a game like Sunday, when the hits came in bunches, especially with runners on base.

“Hopefully, this is a day we look back on as a starting point to turn this thing around,” said St. Louis first baseman Matt Carpenter.

Jose Martinez’s first career grand slam highlighted a nine-run fourth inning, helping St. Louis cruise to a 13-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the finale of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, double and four RBIs and Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong had three hits each as the Cardinals (55-56) tied a season-high with 16 hits. Every position player recorded at least one hit and one run helping the Cardinals take two of three in the series.

“Fortunately, guys poured on the offense,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “We had guys who had multiple hits down through the order. That can translate into confidence. I like where we are.”

Brett Cecil (2-4) pitched three scoreless innings to earn the victory.

Adam Wainwright was reinstated from the disabled list prior to Sunday’s game after missing two weeks with mid-back tightness. He pitched only three innings, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks.

Wainwright said he was bothered by a cut on the tip of his finger which impacted his fastball command and velocity.

“I had to kind of pull back,” Wainwright said. “That’s not how I wanted to come back. But, (finger) is no big deal. I’ll do some work on it. Being able to get out of that (first inning) with just three runs gave our offense a chance to do something special.”

Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez homered for Cincinnati (45-66) and starter Homer Bailey (3-6) allowed a career-high 10 runs in only 3 1/3 innings.

Bailey returned in June after making only eight starts the past two seasons due to elbow and forearm surgeries and is still trying to find his stride.

“Coming off of surgery, it wouldn’t be unusual to not be consistent, but I know he expects more from himself,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s taken some lumps on days when he wasn’t that sharp.”

Wainwright threw 35 pitches in the first inning without retiring a batter. He allowed a pair of singles before Votto lofted a 3-2 pitch just over Randall Grichuk’s glove into the right field seats, putting Cincinnati ahead 3-0.

It was Votto’s 29th home run this season and the 250th of his career. It also extended Votto’s hitting streak to 11 games.

The Reds loaded the bases with nobody out but a 3-2 double play and a strike out of Bailey helped Wainwright escape the first with just three runs allowed.

St. Louis began the second inning with five straight hits including RBI doubles by Wong, Randall Grichuk and Greg Garcia to grab a 4-3 lead.

“It was a little bit of everything,” said Bailey. “I didn’t have any command. Some were close misses. It was just one of those days where I didn’t perform and I cost the team the game.”

The Cardinals blew the game open with a nine-run fourth inning, highlighted by Martinez’s first career grand slam to make the score 9-3.

It was Martinez’s his eighth home run this season and the seventh grand slam allowed by Reds pitchers this season. It was only the second grand slam hit by the Cardinals this season.

“He’s a tough out,” said Carpenter of Martinez. “He competes at the plate. He has helped us out tremendously.”

The nine runs allowed by the Reds were the most since giving up 10 at Coors Field on July 26, 2015.

After losing three of four straight games on this road trip that were decided by one run, the Cardinals showed signs of busting out the past two games. St. Louis’ nine hits with runners in scoring position on Sunday also tied a season-high.

“My cheering game from the dugout was pretty good,” Wainwright said.

NOTES: Reds RHP Tim Adleman will start Monday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart was reinstated from the disabled list on Sunday and went 1-for-5. ... Reds RHP Lisalverto Bonilla was recalled from Triple-A Louisville and OF Phillip Ervin was optioned to Triple-A. ... Cardinals LHP Kevin Siegrist was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left forearm tendinitis. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto’s 135 career home runs at Great American Ball Park tie Jay Bruce for most for any player.