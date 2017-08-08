Cardinals hit three multi-run homers, crush Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals matched the St. Louis Cardinals in home runs, but not in runs.

The three Royals homers were with the bases empty, while the Cardinals’ blasts came with runners on bases.

Matt Carpenter, Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered as the Cardinals blasted the Kansas City Royals 11-3 on Monday night.

Carpenter hit a three-run homer in a six-run fourth inning. Wong and DeJong hit two-run shots in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

The Cardinals evened their record at 56-56. It had been 65 days since St. Louis was last at .500 with a 26-26 record on June 2.

“I haven’t been counting, but nice of you to keep track,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “We keep talking about how we’re not necessarily focused on anything except playing better baseball. Better baseball usually turns into wins and a better record and helps you chase some people down. ... Obviously, after going and pushing pretty hard without a lot of offense, to have a couple of days where you see everybody contributing is huge.”

The Cardinals improved to 33-19 at Kauffman Stadium. They have scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time this season. They had 13 runs on Sunday at Cincinnati.

“For an offense that’s been struggling trying to figure out who we are and what we’re capable of, this is the kind of momentum you want to get on,” Carpenter said. “It’s not realistic that you’re going to score 10 every night, but if we get on a stretch where we’re putting up five, six, with our starting pitching, we’ve got a chance every night.”

Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez (8-9) gave up two runs on seven hits over eight innings. He struck out seven and walked none, throwing 102 pitches.

”Today I was really focused, especially in the bullpen when I was warming up,“ Martinez said through an interpreter. ”That’s really what helped me go through the eight innings.

“Having a lot more confidence in my control, because I throw hard. That’s what I thought that I needed to work on. This time it worked out.”

Royals starter Ian Kennedy (4-8) allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and four walks over six innings. He has lost his past two starts, giving up 11 runs on 14 hits and five walks over 10 innings. Kennedy acknowledged he is in a funk.

“I think the last two outings, anybody would say that,” Kennedy said. “They’re not very good.”

Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer and Brandon Moss hit solo shots for the Royals.

Dexter Fowler, who was just reinstated from the disabled list, tripled in the second and scored St. Louis’ first run on Wong’s sacrifice fly to center fielder Lorenzo Cain.

The Cardinals scored six runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding 7-1 lead.

Jose Martinez, who was sold to the Cardinals by the Royals in May 2016 after he was designated for assignment, led off the inning with a single. He stopped at third on Yadier Molina’s double down the left field line.

Fowler walked to load the bases with nobody out. Wong reached on an error on shortstop Alcides Escobar, allowing Jose Martinez to score. After Randal Grichuk struck out, Greg Garcia walked with the bases loaded, scoring Molina.

Kansas City’s Drew Butera, who is filling in for injured All-Star catcher Salvador Perez, committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt of Fowler at third base. Fowler scored on the throw that wound up in left field.

“You don’t like it and you don’t expect it when it happens,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of the Royals’ fielding miscues.

Carpenter capped off the inning with a three-run homer, belting a 2-2 Kennedy pitch over the right field fence.

Moustakas’ second-inning home run was his 32nd, four shy of the Royals’ franchise record.

Hosmer hit his long ball the opposite way in the bottom of the fourth, his 18th home run, to close the gap to 7-2.

Moss’ solo shot in the ninth accounted for the Royals’ final run.

NOTES: The Cardinals activated OF Dexter Fowler off the disabled list, and he went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs. He had been out with a left forearm strain. St. Louis optioned OF Stephen Piscotty, who was hitting .232, to Triple-A Memphis. ... Royals C Salvador Perez, who is out with a right intercostal strain, said there is no timetable set for his return. ... 3B Jedd Gyorko was held out of the St. Louis lineup for the third time in four games. ... Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha and Royals LHP Jason Vargas are the Tuesday probable starters.