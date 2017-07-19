Preview: Cubs at Braves

Maybe the All-Star break provided the reset the Chicago Cubs needed, as the defending World Series champions look to sweep their second series in a row Wednesday at the Atlanta Braves. The Cubs have won five in a row since the break, the first time since 1993 they have won their first five games after the All-Star break, and catcher Wilson Contreras drove in three runs while second baseman Javier Baez collected three hits in Tuesday’s 5-1 victory.

Chicago (48-45) sits three games above .500 for the first time since June 6 and have matched their season-best winning streak. Atlanta has been unable to muster much offense against the Cubs, scoring only four runs in the first 18 innings of the series. Johan Camargo, who is getting playing time at third base and shortstop, collected two hits to raise his average to .484 in the past 10 games. After a three-game winning streak moved the Braves to .500 for the first time since mid-April, they have lost their past two games.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Mike Montgomery (1-6, 4.01 ERA) vs. Braves RH R.A. Dickey (6-5, 4.08)

Montgomery, who earned the save in Game 7 of last year’s World Series, makes his eighth start and 27th overall appearance this season. The 28-year-old is 1-3 with a 5.77 ERA in seven starts since moving into the rotation June 9, giving up four runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision Friday at Baltimore. Montgomery, who made his major-league debut for Seattle in 2015, pitched six innings or more in his final three June starts before struggling in both of his July turns.

Dickey has made his early-season struggles a distant memory, establishing himself as one of the National League’s best pitchers in the past month. The 42-year-old has allowed only four earned runs in 33 innings while going 2-0 in his past five outings with 27 strikeouts. Dickey, who started the second half with six innings of one-run, eight-hit pitching Friday against Arizona, is 5-1 with a 3.13 ERA in 10 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta’s bullpen has struggled in July, posting a 6.34 ERA with 31 earned runs allowed in 44 innings.

2. Chicago RHP Kyle Hendricks returned to the big-league club after a minor-league rehab assignment as he recovers from tendinitis in his right hand; Hendricks is expected back in the rotation next week.

3. The Braves are expected to activate RHP Arodys Vizcaino (strained right index finger) from the disabled list for the series finale Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Cubs 2