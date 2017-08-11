Preview: Cubs at Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs are hoping a day off helps them snap out of their funk and build their lead in the National League Central. The reigning world champions will find out Friday, when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the opener of their three-game series.

Chicago has lost two straight and six of its last eight as its division lead has dwindled to one game over St. Louis. The slide began at the beginning of the month, when the Cubs dropped the last two contests of their three-game home set against the Diamondbacks. Arizona also is slumping as it has lost two in a row and four of its last five after dropping an 8-6 decision at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. J.D. Martinez belted his seventh home run in 18 games with the Diamondbacks while Paul Goldschmidt, who registered his first career three-homer effort at Chicago on Aug. 3, ended his six-game hitting streak by going 0-for-5.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH John Lackey (9-9, 4.81 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (6-5, 3.60)

Lackey has thrived since the All-Star break, going 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts, although he has worked more than five innings just once in that span. The stretch marks the first time the 38-year-old Texan has won four consecutive turns since July 2011 while with Boston. Lackey owns a 4-0 record and 2.76 ERA in five career starts against Arizona.

Walker's winless streak reached seven starts on Saturday, when he allowed three runs over six innings in a no-decision at San Francisco. The 24-year-old native of Louisiana has not pitched poorly during the drought, giving up three earned runs or fewer in six of his seven outings since defeating the Rockies in Colorado on June 21. Walker, who never has faced Chicago, has posted a 4.14 ERA in eight starts at home - more than a full run higher than his 3.11 road mark.

Walk-Offs

1. Cubs C Willson Contreras (hamstring) underwent an MRI exam on Thursday and could be sidelined for several weeks.

2. Arizona LHP Robbie Ray (concussion) on Saturday will throw his first simulated game since being hit in the head by a line drive on July 28.

3. Diamondbacks C Chris Iannetta has homered in each of his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 3