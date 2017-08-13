Preview: Cubs at Diamondbacks

The Chicago Cubs’ trip to the West Coast hasn’t been kind, but they can salvage a split of the six-game trek with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Chicago lost red-hot catcher Willson Contreras to a hamstring injury during a three-game series in San Francisco to begin the trip, but a win on Sunday would make the journey a relative success.

The Diamondbacks snapped a three-game skid with a 6-2 win on Saturday, evening the series at one win apiece and pulling even with Colorado atop the National League wild-card standings. The Cubs have slipped into a tie for first in the NL Central with arch-rival St. Louis and are trying to avoid their fourth straight series loss. Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta takes the mound for the Cubs against former Cubs farmhand Zack Godley in a rematch from Aug. 2. Godley outdueled Arrieta in the first meeting, allowing three hits over six scoreless frames in a 3-0 Arizona win while Arrieta gave up two runs (one earned) over seven innings.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (11-8, 3.83 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (5-4, 2.94)

Arrieta is rounding into form after a bumpy first half, going 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break. The 31-year-old posted his fifth straight quality start in a win at San Francisco on Monday, allowing three runs - two earned - over 6 1/3 innings. Arrieta is 2-3 with a 2.95 ERA in six career starts against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have won Godley’s last four starts and are 11-5 with him on the mound this season. The 27-year-old has won his last two decisions but didn’t factor in the outcome Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers despite allowing just three runs over 6 2/3 innings for his third consecutive quality start. Godley is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in two career starts versus the Cubs.

Walk-Offs

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant has reached base in nine of his 10 plate appearances in the series.

2. Arizona OF David Peralta’s inside-the-park home run was the second by a Diamondback in their last 16 games – SS Ketel Marte hit one on July 26 against Atlanta.

3. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is batting .364 with 12 home runs in 36 career games against the Cubs.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Diamondbacks 2