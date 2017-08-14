Cubs claim series win with 7-2 victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Javier Baez broke up the game on a breaking ball Sunday.

Baez's three-run homer to start a four-run eighth inning helped the Chicago Cubs to a 7-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field, where the house seemed equally divided.

"In this series, they threw me probably three fastballs," Baez said. "I was looking for a breaking ball the last 'AB' and he finally threw it over the plate."

Victor Caratini singled and went to second on a groundout before Jason Heyward was intentionally walked to bring up Baez, who was 5-for-12 in the series. Baez's 17th homer of the season, off Jake Barrett, was measured at 463 feet.

Ian Happ hit a pinch-hit homer after Baez's shot and Kris Bryant homered in the ninth inning to help the Cubs (61-55) regain first place in the tight NL Central by one game over St. Louis (61-57), which lost to Atlanta.

"We're starting to get some big knocks," Cuba manager Joe Maddon said. "Javy again. There are times when he can be frustrating and other times he hits three-run homers in the upper tank. The last time I saw that was Troy Glaus versus Randy Johnson" in 2006.

Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta (12-8) gave up three hits and one run in six innings He struck out six and walked three in his sixth consecutive quality start since the All-Star break. His ERA is 1.94 since the break.

Baez, whose throwing error cost the Cubs in a 6-2 loss Saturday, said the intentional walk was not motivating.

"Just try to do my job and stick with my plan," he said.

"Traditionally Baez doesn't have tremendous amount of success when you are comparing left, right splits," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "I just liked the matchup. All indications were pointing to Jake's stuff having a better conclusion than it did."

Third baseman Jake Lamb had three of Arizona's four hits and Paul Goldschmidt homered in the ninth inning for the Diamondbacks (65-52), who have lost four of five.

Bryant had three hits and scored from second on a wild pitch and Baez had two hits for the Cubs, who had lost three of four to fall into a first-place tie with St. Louis.

The Cardinals (61-57) lost to Atlanta on Sunday and Milwaukee (61-59) beat Cincinnati on Sunday.

"It is going to be a real interesting finish to the Central this year," Maddon said.

Arizona right-hander Zack Godley (5-5) gave up four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight, walked four and threw three wild pitches.

Bryant's aggressive baserunning led to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Bryant singled with one out and Anthony Rizzo walked before Caratini struck out on a pitch that bounced to the screen.

Bryant, running on a 3-2 count, scored all the way from second, just beating the play at the plate after Godley had fallen down on the mound following his delivery. Godley recovered in time to cover the plate, but Bryant slid in just ahead of the tag.

"I saw him fall down and I made my mind up really early that I was going," Bryant said. "It was one of those plays, being aggressive and knowing he has some pretty good stuff on the mound. I thought it would be tough to score runs today. It's important to get on the ball early.

Baez singled with one out in the second, was sacrificed to second and scored on Jon Jay's double for a 2-0 lead.

Ketel Marte and Gregor Blanco walked to open the fifth inning before a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly by David Peralta made it 2-1.

NOTES: Arizona LHP Robbie Ray reported no ill effects from a 50-pitch simulated game Saturday, but there remains no timetable for his return to the rotation. "I think a (rehab) game where he can feel out how he is doing would be needed," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. ... Cubs SS Addison Russell (foot) was eligible to return from the disabled list Saturday, but it is unclear if he will return during Cubs' upcoming seven-game homestand. "I'd be surprised," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. ... The Cubs will have "American Legion" week this week, when players are encouraged to report late to the clubhouse for the entire seven-game homestand. The concept is curtailing work on the field and while tapping into a player's younger days. "I want them to come out and play just like when they were kids," manager Joe Maddon said. "Don't overthink it. Don't overwork it. Don't over-video it. Don't over-data it. Just go play some baseball." Beer sausages will be served. ... The teams drew 123,110 for the three-game series. The Cubs spend spring training in suburban Mesa and chants of "Javy, Javy" were heard after his homer.