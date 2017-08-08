Preview: Cubs at Giants

The Chicago Cubs have looked like defending World Series champions since the All-Star break and seek another victory when they visit the sinking San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Chicago is 16-7 since getting the opportunity to recharge after registering a 5-3 victory in Monday’s opener of the three-game set.

One of the prime reasons for the Cubs’ resurgence is rising catcher Willson Contreras, who was named National League Player of the Week after going 10-for-22 with five homers and 13 RBIs. “I can’t believe it,” the 25-year-old told reporters of the surge that increased his numbers to 21 homers and 70 RBIs. “To be able to put a good swing on a fastball and good pitches - I‘m not out there trying to hit homers. I‘m trying to put the barrel on the ball, and it just goes.” First baseman Anthony Rizzo (three hits) and shortstop Javier Baez (two-run inside-the-park homer) were the hitting heroes Monday as Chicago increased its lead in the National League Central to 1 1/2 games over the Milwaukee Brewers. San Francisco All-Star catcher Buster Posey was hitless in four at-bats in the opener, is 1-for-17 over his last six contests and is mired in a 23-game homerless drought.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, NBCSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jose Quintana (6-9, 4.42 ERA) vs. Giants LH Ty Blach (7-7, 4.24)

Quintana is 2-1 with a 4.13 ERA in four starts for the club since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox. The 28-year-old was hit hard in his last outing when he served up three homers and allowed six runs and six hits in a five-inning no-decision against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Quintana lost his lone career outing against the Giants when he gave up four runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings Aug. 13, 2014.

Blach was superb in defeating the Oakland Athletics in his last turn when he gave up two runs and six hits over eight innings. The 26-year-old, who hit his first career homer against Oakland, is 4-4 with a 3.70 ERA in 14 home appearances (11 starts). Blach defeated the Cubs on May 22 when he gave up three runs and eight hits over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs All-Star RHP Wade Davis recorded his 24th consecutive save with Monday’s hitless inning.

2. San Francisco CF Denard Span was hitless in five at-bats Monday and is 4-for-35 over his past eight contests.

3. Chicago 2B/OF Ben Zobrist hasn’t driven in a run in his past 10 appearances and is 6-for-35 during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Cubs 12, Giants 3