Preview: Cubs at Marlins

The Chicago Cubs have had a tough time on the road and they begin an 11-game trip with four against the Miami Marlins, who have been red-hot at home lately. Miami was being no-hit by Washington’s Max Scherzer entering the eighth inning Wednesday before rallying for a 2-1 win, giving the Marlins their fifth straight series victory at home as they prepare to host the Cubs on Thursday.

Four of the Marlins’ last five games have been decided by one run, including three that ended in walk-off fashion. The Cubs had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 3-2 loss to San Diego on Wednesday in which they tied a season-low with two hits. Chicago hopes to continue its success against left-hander Jeff Locke, who is 1-5 with a 5.98 ERA in 13 games (11 starts) versus the Cubs and hasn’t beaten them since 2013. Anthony Rizzo has beaten up on Locke, going 11-for-29 with five home runs, while Jason Heyward is 11-for-28 and Kris Bryant is 5-for-14 with a homer against the veteran.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET,MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (6-5, 4.64 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Jeff Locke (0-2, 4.58)

Arrieta has failed to get out of the fifth inning in his last two starts. The 31-year-old needed 94 pitches to get through 4 2/3 on Saturday at Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits while taking the loss. Arrieta limited the Marlins to two runs and two hits over six innings in a win June 6 in Chicago, improving to 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three meetings with Miami.

Locke is winless in four starts since coming off the disabled list June 1. The 29-year-old hasn’t pitched poorly, allowing three earned runs or fewer in all four outings, but he has had a tough time getting out of innings and twice has failed to get through five frames. Locke lost to Arrieta and the Cubs on June 6, when he allowed four runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs OF/2B Ian Happ hit his 10th home run Wednesday in his 34th career game, the second-fastest Cubs player to reach double-digit homers since 1913.

2. Marlins OF Christian Yelich has reached base in a season-high 14 straight games and has reached safely in 15 straight home contests.

3. Rizzo had his career-best 14-game hitting streak and his streak of seven straight contests reaching base to lead off the game snapped Wednesday, but he is batting .389 with five homers and 17 RBIs over his past 15 games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Marlins 3