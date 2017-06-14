Preview: Cubs at Mets

The Chicago Cubs may have found the solution to their recent offensive woes, and it involves their slugging first baseman batting first. Non-traditional leadoff hitter Anthony Rizzo and the Cubs hope to remain hot at the plate when they visit the New York Mets for the finale of their three-game series on Wednesday.

Rizzo led off Tuesday's game with a home run and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs in a 14-3 victory. The Cubs belted a season-high five homers and scored more runs than they totaled in their previous nine road games - all losses. The rout ended an impressive stretch for Mets pitchers, who had allowed just one run in each contest during a four-game winning streak. New York will need a lengthy outing from Matt Harvey after taxing the bullpen on Tuesday, as Zack Wheeler didn’t get out of the second inning and the team burned its long relievers.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Mike Montgomery (0-3, 2.43 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (4-3, 5.02)

Montgomery will be making his second start in place of the injured Kyle Hendricks, and he hopes it lasts a little longer than the first. The 27-year-old gave up two runs and three hits in four innings of a no-decision against Colorado on Friday, as three walks and a number of deep counts helped cut his outing short. Montgomery never has faced the Mets in his career.

Harvey has been inconsistent through 12 turns, posting only four quality starts while allowing five or more runs four times. The 28-year-old was excellent Friday at Atlanta, allowing four hits over five scoreless frames, but threw 104 pitches before settling for a no-decision. Harvey is 1-0 with a 1.26 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. A win on Wednesday would give the Cubs their first series win on the road since taking two of three at Pittsburgh from April 24-26.

2. Rizzo is 11-for-26 with two homers during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. The Mets hit two ninth-inning home runs Tuesday and have belted 37 shots in their last 22 games.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Cubs 4