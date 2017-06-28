Preview: Cubs at Nationals

After seeing their depleted lineup dominated by a two-time Cy Young Award winner, things don’t get much easier for the Chicago Cubs. One night after Max Scherzer and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, the Cubs face another tall task when the host Washington Nationals send Stephen Strasburg to the mound for the third of a four-game series on Wednesday.

Chicago’s lineup was loaded with rookies and reserves in Tuesday’s 6-1 defeat, as shortstop Addison Russell (shoulder) was limited to pinch-hit duties and starters Ben Zobrist and Jason Heyward remain on the disabled list. Washington set a Nationals record and tied the franchise mark with seven stolen bases while evening the series, with Trea Turner matching his own franchise record with four swipes. The Nationals continued to break out of a brief offensive funk - after being held to two runs in a loss to Cincinnati on Sunday and being shut out for eight innings Monday, they scored four runs in the ninth inning of the opener and kept swinging the bats well Tuesday. The Cubs have scored one run or fewer 14 times this season after doing so only 19 times all of last season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH John Lackey (5-8, 4.74 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (8-2, 3.57)

Lackey has posted quality starts in his last two outings, matching his total from his previous 11 starts. The 38-year-old took a tough-luck loss at Miami on Friday despite allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits over six innings. Lackey is 2-0 with a 3.49 ERA in six starts against the Nationals.

After a string of five straight quality starts, Strasburg has failed to notch one in his last three outings - posting a 7.63 ERA over that stretch. The 28-year-old was tagged for five runs and eight hits over five innings in a no-decision against Cincinnati on Friday. Strasburg is 0-1 with a 1.95 ERA in four starts against the Cubs.

Walk-Offs

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper is 0-for-9 with three strikeouts against Lackey.

2. Cubs INF Javier Baez (eight games) and OF/2B Ian Happ (seven games) each had their career-best hitting streaks snapped Tuesday.

3. Washington 2B Daniel Murphy is 15-for-43 during an 11-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Cubs 2