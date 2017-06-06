RHP Dylan Floro was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday for his third stint with the Cubs this season, including two relief appearances during his previous stays with the club. He allowed one earned run in 4.1 innings on May 9 in Colorado before being charged with five runs in 2.0 innings on May 21 in closing out a 13-6 win vs. Milwaukee.

RHP Duncan Robinson of Class A South Bend, was named the Cubs' minor league pitcher for May on Monday. Robinson, 23, went 2-1 with a 1.00 ERA in five games, including three starts. He tossed a season-high 7.0 innings twice and his 0.70 WHIP led the Midwest League.

RHP Jake Arrieta (5-4, 4.60 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season but only fourth at home on Tuesday. In his last start on May 31 at San Diego he had no decision despite his fifth quality effort while allowing just one earned run over six innings on five hits while striking out seven. Arrieta has made two career starts against Miami, both over an 11-day span from June 8-18, 2014 and collected 18 strikeouts while allowing just one earned run on eight hits. He's 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA this season at Wrigley Field and 3-4 with a 5.20 ERA in eight road starts.

LHP Mike Montgomery recorded his second career regular-season save, both coming in his last three outings. He worked 3 1/3 innings while allowing no runs on three hits and striking out three. Both saves have been at least three innings, including a four-inning save on May 25 against San Francisco.

C Willson Contreras went 2-for-3 and is batting .353 in his last 15 starts. He recorded his eighth catcher pickoff in the eighth inning, the most in the major leagues since 2016.

3B Kris Bryant hit his team-leading 13th homer of the season in the opening inning. It was just his second this season with runners on base. Ten of his 27 hits at Wrigley Field this season have been home runs. He's now gone 5-for-10 with three homers and eight RBIs against Marlins starter Dan Straily.

RHP Eddie Butler (3-1) continued to make a case that he belongs on the Chicago Cubs roster on Monday. Called up last month after LHP Brett Anderson went on the disabled list, the Cubs right-hander allowed just one run in a 5 2/3 inning outing as Chicago beat the Miami Marlins 3-1. "Today we really attacked the zone, limited the walks and were ahead in the count a lot," said Butler, who gave up three hits, walked one and struck out four.

C Victor Caratini of the Cubs' Triple-A Iowa affiliate was named the organization's minor league player of the month for May on Monday. Caratini, a 23-year-old switch hitter, batted .366 with six doubles, a triple, three homers and 17 RBIs in 24 games.

RHP Wade Davis was placed on the paternity list on Monday and could be out as many as three days this week. Davis, 31, is 2-0 with 12 saves and a 0.89 ERA in 21 relief outings this season.