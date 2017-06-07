RHP Dylan Floro was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, one day after being called up to the big league club. Floro, 26, has no record and an 8.53 ERA in two relief outings with Chicago this year. With Iowa, he has gone 2-1 with one save and a 4.01 ERA in 14 appearances, one as a starter.

RHP Jake Arrieta (6-4) allowed just two hits in six-plus innings on Tuesday against Miami, improving to 3-0 with a 3.04 ERA in four home starts this season. It was his 22nd start in which he went at least six innings and allowed two or fewer hits. He has pitched at least six innings in five consecutive starts. Arrieta retired 16 straight batters between the first and sixth innings. He threw 34 pitches in the opening inning and just 66 the rest of the way.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-5 with a homer Tuesday, and he tied a season high with four RBIs. He hit a game-deciding, three-run home run in the fifth inning. He improved to 11-for-29 with five homers and 12 RBIs in his career off Marlins LHP Jeff Locke, his second most against any pitcher and trailing only Wily Peralta in both categories. Rizzo's 16 two-out RBIs are the most on the team.

3B Kris Bryant (2-for-3, double) reached base four times and scored twice Tuesday. It marked the 25th time in his career he has reached base at least four times and the sixth time this season.

RHP John Lackey (4-5, 4.90 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season and seventh at home in Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins. In his most recent start, Lackey pitched seven innings for the second time this season but had no decision in the Cubs' 3-2 victory over St. Louis on Friday. Lackey is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA against Miami in four career starts. Three of those appearances have been quality outings, including his last start on Aug. 3, 2016 at Wrigley Field.

RF Jason Heyward went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs on Tuesday. It was his first three-hit game since Sept. 4, 2016, vs. the Giants. Heyward has hit safely in nine of his past 10 home games.

RHP Wade Davis was activated off the paternity list on Tuesday after a one-day stay to be with his wife for the birth of their son. Davis, 31, is 2-0 with 12 saves and a 0.89 ERA in 21 relief outings this year.