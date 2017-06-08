FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017 / 3:42 AM / 2 months ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-3 with a two-base hit and two RBIs on Wednesday against the Marlins. He hit a two-out, two-run double in the third inning and now has a team-leading 18 two-out RBIs. Rizzo is batting .316 with 19 RBIs in 31 home games this season.

C Kyle Schwarber (3-for-4 with a homer and two doubles) had his first three-hit game since Aug. 13, 2015. His third-inning double was his first hit that was not a homer since May 17 against Cincinnati. He is the first Cubs player with three extra-base hits out of the No. 9 spot since Grover Cleveland Alexander on June 20, 1925, against Philadelphia.

RHP John Lackey (4-6) suffered his third straight loss on Wednesday night against the Marlins and hasn't won since May 16. He gave up five runs and seven hits, struck out six and hit a batter. He did not allow any walks for the second time this season but has given up five runs in three of his last four starts.

LHP Jon Lester (3-3, 3.91 ERA) makes the Thursday night start as the Cubs open a three-game series against Colorado. Lester, who is 3-0 with a 2.15 ERA in seven home appearances, makes his 13th start of the year. He's 0-3 on the road. In his last start on June 3 against the Cardinals, he worked six innings and allowed three earned runs and six hits in a no-decision for his sixth quality home start. Lester is 1-2 in three regular-season starts against the Rockies. He has struck out 30 Colorado batters while walking just four in three previous efforts.

