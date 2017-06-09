RHP Seth Frankoff had his contract purchased by the Cubs on Thursday from Triple-A Iowa, joining a major league roster for the first time in his career. Frankoff, 28, is 1-2 with a 2.77 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) with Iowa this season. He has limited opponents to a .186 batting average and recorded a 0.94 WHIP. He signed a minor league contract with the Cubs last offseason and was invited to major league spring training.

RHP Mike Montgomery (0-3, 0.00 ERA) will make his first start of the season and first against Colorado. Montgomery made one relief appearance against the Rockies in 2016, working 4 1/3 innings in a 9-2 Cubs victory at Coors Field. He allowed one run on one hit, walked two and struck out five. Two of Montgomery's last three appearances have been in long relief. He worked 3 1/2 innings and earned a save in Monday's 3-1 victory over Miami.

SS Addison Russell stayed away from the ballpark on Thursday, a day after allegations of physical abuse against his wife, Melissa, surfaced on social media and prompted an investigation by Major League Baseball. Cubs president Theo Epstein would not speculate about the length of Russell's absence. "It's not a suspension at this time," he told reporters. "We're taking it very seriously."

RHP Kyle Hendricks was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday, retroactive to Monday, after he was diagnosed with tendinitis in his pitching hand. Hendricks is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA this season.

LHP Jon Lester (3-4) allowed four runs at Wrigley Field for the first time since Sept. 20, 2015, against St. Louis, snapping a run of 23 home starts allowing three or fewer runs. That was the longest streak in Wrigley Field history. He also suffered his first loss at home since May 15, 2016, snapping a 12-game winning streak.

LHP Brett Anderson was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Thursday. Anderson, listed as having lower back strain, was placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 7 and had started rehab work. He's 2-2 with an 8.18 ERA in six starts.