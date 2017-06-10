RHP Seth Frankoff, recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take Hendricks' roster spot, made his major-league debut on Friday against Colorado with a two-inning appearance. The 28-year-old was greeted with a single by Rockies reliever Chris Rusin, then gave up by a two-run homer to Charlie Blackmon and took the loss.

LHP and long-relief specialist Mike Montgomery made his first start of the season and went four innings, allowing two runs -- on Ryan Hanigan's homer -- and striking out five in a no-decison. "I wasn't able to those quick outs," Montgomery said. "I knew that I had to battle. The pitch count (73) got up a little bit, but you have to give their team credit for that."

INF Addison Russell rejoined the Cubs on Friday after the team told him to take off Thursday's game against the Rockies in the wake of a domestic violence allegation on social media. Russell was available off the bench and manager Joe Maddon hopes to get Russell, who has struggled at the plate, back into the lineup soon. "We'll just treat him normally and get him back on the field," Maddon said. Russell was accused of "mental and physical" abuse against his wife, Melisa, by someone claiming to be a family friend -- with the Instagram handle @carlierreed -- in a post on a now-removed account.

RHP Kyle Hendricks, placed on the DL on Thursday with tendinitis in his pitching hand, missed his scheduled start Friday. He hopes to rejoin the rotation next week in Pittsburgh. Hendricks said the "inflammation" in the hand flared up Tuesday after a bullpen session and that he never experienced a similar injury. Hendricks is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 starts after winning 16 games and leading the majors in ERA a year ago.