RHP Felix Pena was recalled from Triple-A Iowa before Saturday's game against the Rockies. He allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings of relief, which increased his season ERA to 4.66 in five appearances.

RHP Seth Frankoff was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday. He drew the loss in his big-league debut Friday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies.

SS Addison Russell was back in the Chicago Cubs' starting lineup Saturday after he denied an accusation of domestic violence against his wife. Russell batted eighth in the lineup against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field. He did not play in Friday's 5-3 loss to Colorado. "You've just got to throw him back out there and have him try to work through the whole thing," Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters before the game.

SS Addison Russell batted eighth and went 0-for-2 on Saturday against the Rockies in his first start in four days. He missed three games amid allegations posted on social media that he physically and verbally abused his wife. Russell denied the claims. The Cubs are cooperating with the commissioner's office as it investigates.

RHP Eddie Butler (3-2) drew the loss Saturday against the Colorado Rockies. He allowed three runs and six hits in five innings. The Cubs' fifth starter has gone at least five innings in four of six starts this season.

OF Kyle Schwarber batted leadoff Saturday for the first time in 17 games. He finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. The slugger is hitting a paltry .167 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 55 games.