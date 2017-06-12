RHP Jake Arrieta allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings as his ERA rose to 4.68. It was the third time in his last nine starts that he has not completed five innings. He has given up nine earned runs in eight innings against the Rockies this season.

SS Addison Russell hit his fourth home run in the sixth inning Sunday against the Rockies. It was his first home run since May 16. He also got his first hit since June 4 on a single in the fourth inning.

LF Kyle Schwarber hit his first pinch-hit home run in the sixth inning Sunday against Colorado. He has 11 home runs this season. He is batting .171 this season.

LF Ben Zobrist hit his seventh home run Sunday off Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela. It was a three-run shot. Zobrist was just 3-for-30 during the homestand before that at-bat. His previous home run was May 25 against the Giants' Jeff Samardzija.