LHP Brendon Little was selected by the Cubs with the 27th pick in the first round of Monday's draft. Little, a sophomore at State Junior College of Florida, recorded a 2.53 ERA in 85 1/3 innings this season. He transferred to State Junior College of Florida after throwing just four innings at the University of North Carolina as a freshman. Presuming he signs with the Cubs, Little will likely be assigned to either Class A Eugene or rookie-level Mesa.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (right hand tendinitis) is scheduled to throw a side session Tuesday. If Hendricks comes out of the session with no issues, he is expected to be slotted back into the Cubs' rotation for the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Hendricks has been on the 10-day disabled list since June 5. He is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 starts this season.

LHP Jon Lester will look to reach another career milestone Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Cubs in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Lester will be making his fourth attempt at earning the 150th win of his career. He took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday after allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings as the Cubs fell to the Colorado Rockies, 4-1. Lester is 0-2 with an 8.16 ERA in his last three starts, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 3.19 to a season-high 4.13. He is trying to become the eighth active pitcher to reach 150 wins and the 257th hurler overall. Lester is 3-1 with a 4.67 ERA in five career regular-season starts against the Mets.

LHP Brian Duensing threw a season-high 2 2/3 innings of relief Monday in the Cubs' 6-1 loss to the Mets. Duensing allowed one run on three hits while walking one and striking out one. It was Duensing's longest appearance since June 26, 2015, when he tossed three innings for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers. Duensing is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 29 1/3 innings in 23 games this season.