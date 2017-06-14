LHP Mike Montgomery will make his second start since moving into the Cubs rotation when he takes the mound Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Montgomery, who is occupying the rotation spot of injured RHP Kyle Hendricks, didn't factor into the decision in his first start last Friday, when he allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings as the Cubs fell to the Colorado Rockies 5-3. It was the second four-inning stint of the season for Montgomery, who earned a save by tossing the final four innings of the Cubs' 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on May 25. Montgomery has never faced the Mets.

1B Anthony Rizzo made his first career appearance in the leadoff spot a memorable one Tuesday night, when he homered on the second pitch he saw in the first inning and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the Cubs' 14-3 win over the Mets. Manager Joe Maddon hoped batting Rizzo first would spark an offense that scored just 13 runs in the previous five games, and Rizzo made Maddon look prescient by homering on to the black tarp beyond centerfield. He also extended a seven-run second inning by drawing a bases-loaded, two-out walk immediately before 2B Ian Happ hit a grand slam. Rizzo laced an RBI double in the third inning before grounding into a double play in the fifth inning and flying out in his final at-bat in the seventh inning. Maddon said he would bat Rizzo leadoff again in Wednesday's series finale. Rizzo is batting .253 with 14 homers, 40 RBIs and five stolen bases in 63 games this season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (right hand tendinitis) experienced pain while throwing a side session Tuesday and will not come off the 10-day disabled list this week as the Cubs hoped. Manager Joe Maddon said there was no longer a timetable for Hendricks, who was placed on the disabled list June 5. The Cubs don't believe Hendricks has any structural issues in his hand, but Maddon indicated Hendricks will likely undergo further testing in the coming days. RHP Eddie Butler will start in Hendricks' spot on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hendricks is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 starts this season.

LHP Jon Lester reached a milestone Tuesday night, when he earned the 150th victory of his career by tossing seven strong innings in the Cubs' 8-1 win over the Mets. Lester allowed five hits and one walk while striking out 10 in becoming the eighth active pitcher to reach 150 wins. He is tied with San Diego Padres RHP Jered Weaver on the active list, six wins behind Seattle Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez. Lester is 4-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 14 starts this season.