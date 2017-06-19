2B Ian Happ, playing this weekend at his hometown PNC Park for the first time, was 1-for-3 with his eighth homer, and a sacrifice bunt and a walk. For the series, he was 4-for-12. "Awesome weekend. Just special, family being here, friends being here. Can't say enough about the support coming out of here. Winning the series, playing good baseball was great," Happ said. "(I'm) continuing to have better at-bats. It's a learning process, and I'm enjoying it." He said he got the home run ball, and it will stand out for having blue stitches as part of a major league cancer awareness for Father's Day.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-5 with his 16th homer, two RBIs and three runs scored, tying his career high with a 12-game hitting streak. He is now 5-for-5 leading off games as he batted first for the fifth time in a row and fifth time of his career. "If we win ballgames, I'll be the leadoff hitter for the rest of my career," Rizzo said, smiling. "But no, the objective is the pitchers are going to throw strike one. They want to get into a groove. You've got to be ready to hit."

C Willson Contreras was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. He is 27-for-82 (.329) over his past 23 starts, with 17 RBIs. He has nine multi-hit games.

SS Addison Russell twisted his ankle rounding second Saturday night, but it's nothing series. He remained in that game. Russell was given the day off from the starting lineup Sunday, but he was available to play. Manager Joe Maddon said Russell would be re-evaluted.

RHP John Lackey (5-7) allowed one run, a solo homer by Jordy Mercer, in six innings of two-hit ball, striking out four and walking three for his first win since May 16. In the interim, he had been 0-4 with a 6.75 ERA in five starts. "I'm just going to try to enjoy the rest of the season, try to calm down a little bit and just enjoy myself a little bit more," Lackey said. "Didn't give in to some guys and had a couple walks, but felt pretty good. It's very weird. You can pitch very similar and get lots of different results sometimes."

LF Jason Heyward left in the fourth inning because of a left hand abrasion, two innings after he slid in an attempt to catch a foul fly ball. A trainer taped his hand/wrist area. Heyward batted one more time, popping up in the third to finish 0-for-2. Manager Joe Maddon doesn't believe it's anything serious but his status for Monday is unclear. "He scraped his hand up pretty good," Maddon said. "It was just becoming annoying. Was hard to hit, to throw."