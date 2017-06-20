LHP Mike Montgomery (0-3, 2.65 ERA) will try again for a breakthrough first victory in seven Cubs starts in Tuesday's game with the Padres. It will be his third start of 2017 after 18 relief outings to start the season. He's allowed four runs over nine innings in his two previous starts this year and gave up three runs (two earned) over five innings in his last start on June 14 against the Mets. Montgomery is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA in three career outings against the Padres. While with the Mariners he tossed a complete game shutout at Petco Park on June 30, 2015, allowing just one hit and four walks in Seattle's 5-0 victory. Tuesday's start will be his first against San Diego as a member of the Cubs.

1B Anthony RIzzo was 2-for-3 with a triple, bunt single and RBI sacrifice. He has now hit safely in a career-high 13-straight games, the longest streak by a Cubs player this season. He has also reached base in 31 of his last 59 plate appearances. RIzzo is batting .326 at home this year. He has now reached base to lead off in six straight games, just the fifth Cubs player to accomplish that since 1946.

LHP Jon Lester took a no-decision in a six-inning outing but earned his eighth quality start of the year. Lester gave up two runs on five hits, walked one and struck out seven while allowing a season-high two home runs. Lester has posted a 2.68 ERA in nine home starts.

2B/OF Ben Zobrist, currently on the 10-day disabled list, could be back with the team as early as Friday. Results from an MRI on his sore left wrist came up negative. Zobrist went on the disabled list on June 13 with left wrist inflammation.

RHP Wade Davis converted his 14th save opportunity on Monday, the longest streak in Cubs history to begin a season since the save rule was adopted in 1969. He passed Randy Myers 13-game saves streak that began the 1993 season.