CF Ian Happ went 1-for-3 with an eighth--inning solo home run. He now has seven homers in his last 11 starts. Tuesday's was as a right-handed batter. His first seven came batting left-handed.

LHP Mike Montgomery (1-3) pitched six sharp innings in Tuesday's third start of the year as he allowed three hits, walked two and struck out four in his shutout outing as the Cubs (36-34) won their third straight. "I felt strong, even towards the end, was able to get quick outs and being efficient helps in that as well," said Montgomery, who threw 75 pitches on the night. It was the third time in his career he's gone at least six innings without giving up a run. The victory was his first in eight career starts with the Cubs.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-3 and hit his third leadoff home run of the season, all coming in the last seven games. The homer was also his 17th of the season and 150th as a Cub. He's now hit safely in a career-high 14 straight games. Rizzo will not face any suspension or fine following Monday's home plate collision with Padres C Austin Hedges. But Major League Baseball did conclude that Rizzo's slide violated baseball's home plate collision rules.

RHP Eddie Butler (3-2, 4.41 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season and fifth at home in Wednesday's series finale against the Padres. He had a no-decision in his last outing on June 16 in the Cubs' 9-5 victory. working 5 2/3 innings and allowing four earned runs on four hits. He owns a 7.41 ERA in four career starts abasing the Padres (including a relief outing) and second this season. He began the season at Triple-A Iowa and went 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in five starts.