2B Ian Happ was 1-for-3 Wednesday with a two-run homer, his 10th of the season and second in two games. The homer came in his 34th major league game, making him the fastest Cubs player to reach that milestone since 1913 when Bob Speake had 10 in his first 32 games. Happ is the 13th Cub since 1901 to reach double-digit homers in his first big league season. "I feel like the at-bats are getting better," said Happ, who joined the Cubs from Triple-A Iowa on May 13. "When I go up there I'm just trying to make contact ... right now it's happening to go out of the ballpark."

RHP Jake Arrieta (6-5, 4.64 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season and 10th on the road on Thursday as the Cubs begin a four-game series in Miami. In his last start on June 17 at Pittsburgh, Arrieta allowed three runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings in the Cubs' 4-3 loss. It was his second consecutive start of fewer than five innings. He also hit a two-run homer in that game, his first of the season. Arrieta is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three career starts against the Marlins, including a six-inning, two-run effort earlier this month at Wrigley Field.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 0-for-4 and saw a career-high 14-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday. He also did not reach base as leadoff batter for the first time in eight games atop the Cubs order. He was the first Cub to reach base to lead off in seven straight games since Richie Ashburn between June 28-July 3, 1960.

RHP Eddie Butler had no decision and ended a streak of three straight starts of at least five innings pitched Wednesday. He worked four-plus innings, his shortest outing since May 19 against Milwaukee. Butler threw 31 pitches in the first inning and 92 for the game, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out four and walked three.