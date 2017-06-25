RF Ian Happ went 2-for-3 on Saturday against Miami. In the three-game series, he is 8-for-12 for a .667 batting average. The rookie also has a five-game hit streak and is turning heads while starting right fielder Jason Heyward is on the disabled list.

LHP Mike Montgomery, who turns 28 on July 1, will start the series finale against Miami on Sunday. Montgomery (1-3, 2.26 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season. He entered the rotation on June 8 when Kyle Hendricks went on the disabled list. Montgomery's most recent start was his best, allowing just three hits in six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres. Batters are hitting just .212 against Montgomery, who had a save in his only appearance against the Marlins. In that game, June 5 at Chicago, he pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (tendinitis) is hoping to return before next month's All-Star Game. Hendricks, 27, is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA this season. The Cubs are hoping he can return and resemble the pitcher who went 16-8 with a sterling 2.21 ERA last season.

LHP Jon Lester (5-4) earned a win against the Marlins on Saturday and has now defeated 29 of the 30 teams in the majors. The only exception is the Boston Red Sox, a team he used to play for and has never faced. Facing Miami for the fifth time on Saturday, Lester pitched seven innings and allowed four hits, one walk and three runs. Lester retired 18 of the last 20 batters he faced.

2B Ben Zobrist (left wrist inflammation) was eligible to come off the disabled list on Friday but his return is not imminent. Zobrist, 36, is off to a slow start this season, hitting .226 with a .715 OPS. His OPS last season was .831.