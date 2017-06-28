RHP Matt Carasiti was acquired from the Colorado Rockies by the Cubs late Monday for LHP Zac Rosscup. He made his big league debut last year and is 1-0 with a 9.19 ERA in 19 games out of the bullpen at the big league level.

RHP Jake Arrieta, in his ninth career start against Washington, has a 4.67 ERA after allowing five earned runs in four innings Tuesday. He has gone five innings or fewer in three of his last four starts.

INF Addison Russell (shoulder) was not in the starting lineup Tuesday after he left Sunday's game in the fourth inning. He pinch hit Tuesday, lining out to right in the eighth.

RHP John Lackey will start Wednesday in Washington against the Nationals. He has three quality starts in a row against the Nationals and is 2-0 against the Washington franchise. That includes an appearance against the Montreal Expos when he pitched with the Angels in 2003.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist (left wrist inflammation) worked out in Chicago on Tuesday, doing the same program he did Monday. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Zobrist will also work out Wednesday. "No setbacks," Maddon said Tuesday.

LHP Brett Anderson (lower back strain) went four innings and gave up one run Sunday in a minor league rehab outing. He pitched for Double-A Tennessee and gave up five hits at Mobile in the Southern League game.