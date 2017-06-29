INF Addison Russell (shoulder) was not in the starting lineup Wednesday after he left Sunday's game in the fourth inning. He had a large bandage on his right shoulder in the clubhouse but took indoor batting practice before the game. Russell appears close to be ready to start, though he was retired as a pinch hitter Monday and Tuesday. Manager Joe Maddon said after the game Wednesday that Russell could start Thursday since 3B Kris Bryant left the game in the fifth inning with a mid-to-mild right ankle sprain. The Cubs could use Russell on the infield at SS with Bryant out.

3B/OF Kris Bryant left the game in the fifth when he stepped on third while catching a foul pop. Bryant has a mid-to moderate right ankle sprain. X-rays were negative, according to a team spokesman. Manager Joe Maddon said Bryant will not play in the series finale Thursday and "obviously" will stay off his feet a few days. "I was watching closely. It was more painful than you would think," Maddon said. "I wanted to get him off the field quickly and get it iced as quickly as possible." Bryant was 2-for-3 off Stephen Strasburg before he left the game.

C Victor Caratini was called up from Triple-A Iowa to take the place of C Miguel Montero, who was designated for assignment. Caratini spent all of last year at Double-A Tennessee. He was retired on a grounder as a pinch hitter in the ninth Wednesday in his first big league at-bat.

RHP John Lackey gave up a season-high eight runs in the loss Wednesday. The losing pitcher was Lackey, who has a 5.24 ERA. "I think it was a matter of location and lack of execution," manager Joe Maddon said.

LHP Jon Lester will pitch the series finale Thursday at Washington. He is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA this year. Lester has made four starts in his career against the Nationals and they have all been quality ones. He last faced Washington in 2015 at Wrigley Field and took the loss despite allowing only one earned run in seven innings with 10 strikeouts.

C Miguel Montero was designated for assignment Wednesday, one day after he blasted RHP Jake Arrieta for not holding runners on after the Nationals stole seven bases Tuesday. Manager Joe Maddon agreed with the move and said he felt his young team could become divided if the Cubs did not part ways with the catcher, who was throwing out less than five percent of would-be stealers.

OF Jason Heyward (left hand abrasion) is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday but that appears to be unlikely. Heyward said Wednesday he is improving steadily.