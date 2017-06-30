3B Jeimer Candelario was hit by a pitch on the leg in the top of the ninth and could not go to the field in the last of the ninth. He was being helped outside of the Cubs clubhouse after the game. The Cubs had to put rookie C Victor Caratini in the outfield for the last of the ninth and it worked as they won 5-4. "Sometimes it goes away. When I saw him in the dugout I knew there was no chance he would stay in the game," manager Joe Maddon said.

SS Addison Russell (shoulder) was back in the starting lineup for the first time since Sunday when he played Thursday at short. Russell left the game on Sunday in Miami and then was used as a pinch-hitter Monday and Tuesday. Russell was 0-for-3 and his average fell to .227.

3B/OF Kris Bryant (right ankle sprain) did not play Thursday after he left Wednesday's game after he turned his ankle on third-base bag after catching a foul pop. "It feels a ton better," said Bryant, standing in front of his locker before Thursday's game. "It is just one of those nagging things. After the game we did a bunch of stuff that didn't feel good (for his foot) but made me feel better today." Bryant doesn't feel he will have to go on the disabled list. "It won't be long" until he returns, said the Las Vegas native. He didn't say if he would be available to pinch-hit Thursday. "I just got here," he said about two hours before the 4:05 ET first pitch. When could Bryant return? "We're not applying any kind of finish line to it," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "I saw him walk on the bus. Thought it was encouraging to see that. I honestly don't know. Just got to give us a couple of days to figure it out at that point." Since the Cubs are off Monday could Bryant play Tuesday against Tampa Bay? "I would think that's what it's going to be. When you sprain your ankle, it just doesn't get better over night," Maddon said. Bryant is hitting .264 with 16 homers and 32 RBIs and a .520 slugging average.

LHP Jon Lester went six innings and gave up three hits and one run on Thursday. Manager Joe Maddon said the heat played a part. "It was time" to take him out, Maddon said.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist (left wrist inflammation) went 2-for-3 with a walk Thursday in his first rehab game for Double-A Tennessee. Out since June 13, Zobrist could be back with the Cubs soon.

OF Jayson Heyward (left hand abrasion) was eligible to come off the disabled list to play Thursday but that did not happen. He is hitting .258 in 55 games with six homers and 29 RBIs.