INF Jeimer Candelario was feeling better and rather fortunate after being hit by a 99 mph fastball in the ninth inning Thursday. X-rays were negative and he was available to play Friday in Cincinnati, according to manager Joe Maddon. Candelario hit his first career home run Friday.

LHP Mike Montgomery (1-5) made his fifth start since being moved into the rotation on Friday night in Cincinnati and allowed four earned runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out seven over his 102 pitches in a 5-0 loss at Cincinnati. "He is a major league starter, we've said that from day one," said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. "You're seeing it now. But if you want to use him late in the season and into the playoffs, you have to be careful with what you're doing now. He's going to keep getting better, too. This is good. There's another level."

RHP Kyle Hendricks, on the disabled list with inflammation in his right hand, played catch from 120 feet on Friday. He could throw off the mound as early as Tuesday or Wednesday. A minor-league rehab stint isn't likely to occur prior to the All-Star break.

3B Kris Bryant tested his right ankle in the outfield at Great American Ball Park prior to Friday night's series opener against the Reds and felt well enough to play. Bryant sprained his ankle when he stepped awkwardly on the third-base bag catching a pop fly in Wednesday's game at Washington. Joe Maddon said Bryant was available to pinch-hit in the 5-0 loss at Cincinnati on Friday night but situations didn't arise.

C Victor Caratini made his first career start Friday night behind the plate for left-hander Mike Montgomery's start at Cincinnati. Joe Maddon said he wasn't concerned about Caratini's unfamiliarity with Montgomery as much as he wanted to get his bat in the lineup. "He'd been hitting well at Triple-A and we want to keep that going, so wanted to get him in there," the Cubs' skipper said. "Everyone speaks very highly of his catching and his hitting. I saw it in spring training. Who knows? He might pop one or two into those right field stands." He went 0-for-3 on Friday.