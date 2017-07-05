INF Jeimer Candelario was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He was batting .152 with two doubles, one homer and three RBI in 11 games covering two stints with the Cubs this season. With Iowa, he was batting .272 with 22 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 RBI in 64 games.

RHP Felix Pena was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday after going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 relief appearances covering three stints with the Cubs this year. He is 1-1 with four saves and an 8.31 ERA in 13 relief appearances with Iowa this season.

LHP Jack Leathersich was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. In 10 appearances since the beginning of June with Iowa, he had a 0.64 ERA while striking out 26 batters and walking only five in 14.0 innings. Overall, Leathersich has gone 0-2 with a 4.56 ERA in 22 relief outings, striking out 42 batters in 25.2 innings. He's back in the big leagues for the first time since 2015, when he went 0-1 with a 2.31 ERA in 17 relief outings with the New York Mets before his season was cut short due to Tommy John surgery that July.

LHP Jon Lester (5-5) departed after five innings and 100 pitches in his 40th inter-league start. He allowed nine hits, six runs (five earned), walked one and struck out six. Tuesday's start was Lester's first on the Fourth of July and first against Tampa Bay since his final start with Boston on July 25, 2014. While with the Red Sox he made 28 starts against the Rays, going 13-9 with a 4.08 ERA. His six runs allowed are the most at Wrigley Field since Aug. 19, 2015 against the Tigers. The Cubs are now 7-3 in his last 10 starts.

OF Jason Heyward was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday's game and was back in the starting lineup. He had been on the disabled list since June 22 with a left hand abrasion. He played two games at Single-A South Bend as part of his rehab, going 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI. Heyward is batting .257 with six home runs and 29 RBI in 55 games with the Cubs this season.