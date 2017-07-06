OF Ian Happ went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and knocked in the game-winning run with a two-run single in the seventh inning on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was his second game-winning RBI and sixth go-ahead RBI of the season. His sixth-inning base hit extended his hitting streak to seven games. Happ has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games since June 20 and batted .367 in that span.

LHP Mike Montgomery (1-5, 2.80 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season and third at Wrigley Field in the Cubs' Thursday makeup game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Montgomery took the loss last Friday at Cincinnati, allowing four runs and nine hits while striking out a season-high seven. He is now 1-2 in his five previous starts and 0-2 in eight appearances against Milwaukee, mostly in relief. He is holding opponents to a .228 average against this season. Opposing batters are hitting .192 with runners in scoring position and two outs.

PH Jon Jay was 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit homer in the sixth inning that forced a 3-3 tie on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was Jay's third career pinch-hit homer and first since May 4, 2011. It was also the Cubs' second pinch-hit homer this year after Kyle Schwarber had one on June 11.

1B Anthony Rizzo was 2-for-3 with two walks on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, reaching base four times while driving in two runs. He has a .509 OPB at Wrigley Field since May 7 and has reached base 99 times overall since that date, second most in the National League.

C Willson Contreras batted leadoff for the second time this season on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays and is among seven Cubs to appear in the top spot. He led off with a single to center and also walked. The Cubs are 2-0 when he bats first.

RHP John Lackey had his seventh quality start but no decision after working six innings on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. He He allowed three runs and six hits, struck out three and walked none in six innings. Lackey avoided his third straight loss with the no-decision and snapped a nine-game streak with at least one home run allowed. The start was his 25th against Tampa Bay, fourth most among active pitchers.