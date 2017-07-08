RHP Dylan Floro was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, returning for his fifth stint with the Cubs this season. He has made two relief appearances during his previous stays, with no record and an 8.53 ERA. Floro allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings on May 9 in Colorado before being charged with five runs in two innings on May 21 against Milwaukee. In Iowa, he has gone 2-1 with one save and a 3.00 ERA in 21 appearances -- 19 in relief and two as a starter.

RHP Jake Arrieta (8-6, 4.33 ERA) makes his 18th start of the season and just his sixth at home in Saturday's middle game of a series against the Pirates. He had his best outing of the season in his last start on July 2 in Cincinnati, holding the Reds to one hit in seven shutout innings in the Cubs' 6-2 victory. It was the fewest hits allowed since he no-hit Cincinnati on April 21, 2016, and his fist scoreless outing since Sept. 23, 2016, against St. Louis. Arrieta is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in two starts against the Pirates this season.

1B Anthony Rizzo slammed a two-run homer in the fifth inning for his 20th home run of the season. It's the fifth straight season he has had 20-plus and third time with at least 20 before the All-Star break. His 22 career homers against the Pirates are tied for his most against any team. He also has 22 against the Reds.

LHP Jack Leathersich was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday. The move came less than 24 hours after he allowed two runs, four hits and four walks in two-thirds of an inning against Milwaukee, his first big league appearance. Leathersich is 0-2 with a 4.56 ERA in 22 relief outings with Iowa this season, including a 0.64 ERA in his last 10 appearances.

3B Kris Bryant went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a triple and a single on Friday against the Pirates. It was his first Wrigley Field homers since June 8 against Colorado. He's now had 10 career multi-homer games and it was his fourth with at least four hits and two homers. Bryant is now batting .384 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 homers and 34 RBIs in 44 career games against Pittsburgh. "You need a game like that to get back on track and hopefully it gets the team back on track, too," said Bryant, who now has 18 homers this year.

RHP Eddie Butler had a no-decision in his 11th start of the season on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. But he did have his third scoreless outing, although it was also his fifth of fewer than five innings pitched. "I would have liked to have been more effective with my pitches, but I was able to do enough to keep us there, knotted a zero for a while," Butler said.