a month ago
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 9, 2017 / 9:04 PM / a month ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

CF Ian Happ hit his 13th home run of the season Saturday off Pirates RHP Ivan Nova. Happ has the second-most home runs for a Cubs rookie before the All-Star break since Geovany Soto had 16 in 2008. Happ's 13 home runs are tied with C Kyle Schwarber for the most by a Cubs player in his first 50 games.

RHP Jake Arrieta (8-7) allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in 5 2/3 innings on Saturday in a loss to the Pirates. He struck out three, walked two (one intentional) and hit two batters. He was coming off his best start of the season, limiting the Cincinnati Reds to one hit in seven shutout innings.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (hand tendinitis) will pitch on a rehab assignment Monday with Double-A Tennessee, manager Joe Maddon said. Hendricks has been on the disabled list since June 5. He is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA.

LF Kyle Schwarber hit his first home run since he returned to the Cubs after a demotion to Triple-A Iowa to work on his offense. He smacked his 13th home run of the season Saturday off Pirates RHP Ivan Nova. Schwarber is batting .177.

