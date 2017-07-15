RHP Dylan Floro was optioned to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs to make room for newly-acquired LHP Jose Quintana. Floro posted a 6.52 ERA in three relief appearances with Chicago.

LHP Mike Montgomery hasn't gotten much run support since becoming a starter in early June. He finally got runs Friday night -- eight in the first three innings versus Baltimore -- but couldn't last long enough to gain a victory. Montgomery gave up four runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings, finding himself in trouble several times in the last three innings.

LHP Jose Quintana, acquired in a blockbuster trade with the White Sox Thursday, will start the series finale in Baltimore on Sunday. Quintana, who will wear No. 62, met with manager Joe Maddon and talked with his new teammates Friday and was all smiles when asked what it felt like to be a Cub now. "I'm really happy," he said. "I think it was the best situation for me."

C Willson Contreras had been hot at the plate in the days before the All-Star break, and he kept on going when the second half started Friday night versus the Orioles. Contreras belted a three-run homer in the first inning off RHP Kevin Gausman. The catcher now has hit in eight of his last nine games.

SS Addison Russell spends much of his time getting on base so the bigger bats of the Cubs' lineup can drive him in. But on Friday, batting ninth, he came through with the big hit, lining a tie-breaking solo homer to left off RHP Brad Brach that gave Chicago a 9-8 victory over the Orioles. "I'm just looking for a ball in the zone," Russell said. "The biggest thing for me is just making sure I see the pitch, track it, and put a good swing on it."

RHP Eddie Butler will move to the bullpen thanks to the trade for LHP Jose Quintana, according to manager Joe Maddon. Butler was 4-3 with a 3.88 ERA in 12 games, (11 starts) but now Quintana needs a spot.

DH Kyle Schwarber is trying to find his way back at the plate. He hit better on the homestand before the All-Star break and then added a homer in the first inning in the win over Baltimore Friday night. He now is 5-for-14 during a current four-game hitting streak. "The first half's a wash for me," he said. "There's no paying attention to the numbers or anything like that. It's just going out there and getting bat to competing."

LF Ben Zobrist might be finding his hitting stroke once again. He went 2-for-5 last Saturday after coming off the disabled list (left wrist inflammation) that day and then went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's victory over Baltimore.

RF Jason Heyward has not shown some power in a while. But that problem ended Friday night in Baltimore when he blasted a two-run homer to right in the third inning. His ball reached Eutaw Street over the stands in right, and that was Heyward's first homer since June 13 and his seventh this season -- which equals his total from last year.