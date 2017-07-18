1B Anthony Rizzo homered for the third straight game, giving him 23 for the season. It's the second-time he has homered in three straight games. Rizzo also had a walk and improved his batting average to .260.

SS Javier Baez had two hits on Monday and improved to 5-for-12 (.416) on the road trip. It was his 20th multi-hit game. He is batting .329 (25-for-76) with nine doubles in his last 22 games.

RHP John Lackey will come off the 10-day disabled list (right foot plantar fasciitis) and make his 18th start of the season. The Veteran's last start game on July 5 against Tampa Bay when allowed three runs in six innings. Lackey will be challenged to keep the ball in Atlanta's SunTrust Park; he has allowed 24 homers in 98 2/3 innings after allowing 23 in 188 1/3 inning last season. Lackey is 1-1 with a 2.59 ERA in four career starts against the Braves.

LHP Jon Lester bounced back from a career-worst effort to beat the Braves on Monday. He threw 102 pitches on Monday and allowed one run on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Lester retired the last 10 batters he faced. He also had a double, a walk and his first career stolen base. The last Chicago pitcher with an extra-base hit, a walk and a steal was Charlie Root in 1930. Lester is now 3-0 with a 0.63 ERA in his last four games against the Braves.

RHP Koji Uehara pitched a scoreless inning on Monday and has not allowed a run in 28 of his 35 appearances. Uehara is holding the opposition to a .205 batting average (24-for-117) and earned his 13th hold.